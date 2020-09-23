Uber launches police integration allowing 911 centers in Tucson to track emergencies in real time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Uber announced a new feature allowing 911 to track riders and drivers in real time during an emergency.
If a rider or driver ever feels unsafe, they can call or text 911 through the in-app emergency button. The app will automatically send their real time location, trip information, car make and model, and license plate directly to the Tucson 911 dispatch center.
This feature is available through a partnership with RapidSOS and is available in over 650 cities across the country, now including Tucson.
Uber is also partnering with the National Emergency Number Association on a project to improve communications between the nation’s thousands of 911 centers with hopes that calls are quickly routed to the correct call center.
Among other safety precautions, riders can designate up to five friends and family members as Trusted Contacts, and be prompted to share trip details with them, so loved ones can follow along and know when you’ve arrived.
To learn more about Uber’s safety features, click HERE.
