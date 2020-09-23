Virus puts brakes on car show, but charity motors on

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Street Rod Association didn’t let its canceled car show keep it from donating to the Pima Community College.
The Rodders Day Car Show was idled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been rescheduled for April 24, 2021. The event is free and open to the public.
Despite not being able to raise funds through the car show, TSRA presented a check of $4,750 on Sept. 16 to the Pima Community College Foundation, raising its total donations to the college over the past three years to $15,000.
The money came from donated sponsor fees from five companies: CAID Industries, Dent Busters, Swaim Associates Limited, We Buy Houses, and Yarborough Electronics Inc.
“Our sponsors really believe in our mission of supporting Pima’s Applied Technology programs and producing more graduates in the hands-on trades. So, when the car show was canceled, our major sponsors chose to donate their sponsorship fees for 2020 to the college rather than get a refund,” said Gary Scheer, vice president of TSRA.
Pima’s Applied Technology programs include Automated Industrial Technology (Robotics), Automotive, Aviation, Building and Construction, Computer-Aided Design, Energy Technology, Machining, and Welding.
“The Tucson Street Rod Association and its sponsors are strong supporters of Pima Community College, our Applied Technology programs and our students,” said Greg Wilson, Pima’s Dean of Applied Technology. “We are grateful for our partnership and their donations amounting to $15,000 over the last three years.”
"We have a lot of fun hosting the Rodders Days car show each year because it is a great community event, "Wilson said. “Imagine how cool next year’s show will be when our Automotive Technology and Innovation Center is open. We’ll get to see fantastic cars, enjoy friendships, and tour an inspiring facility.”
