Tucson volunteers needed for United Way’s free tax return service

“Whether you want to be a tax preparer, lead a volunteer team, translate information into other languages, or help organize taxpayer paperwork, there are many ways that folks can help based on their personal interests and talents,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “We are so grateful for our volunteers who will be helping their fellow citizens in the coming months. Their work is so important in our efforts to improve financial security among those we serve,” he concluded.