Tucson volunteers needed for United Way’s free tax return service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the end of the 2020 tax year now approaching, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona are asking for volunteers to provide tax return services to local taxpayers.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is a community initiative and the largest tax preparer in the state of Arizona, serving nine of Arizona’s 15 counties.
Volunteer recruitment has begun and will continue until January when training begins.
Volunteers who sign up between now and then will first take an orientation course, beginning in Oct. 8 and ending Dec. 10. Training of volunteers begins the week of Jan. 4 and will continue throughout the month. All orientation and training sessions will be conducted via Zoom.
VITA services will be offered to the public starting February 1.
The VITA program helps taxpayers meeting certain income eligibility criteria to access all tax credits for which they are eligible, including the Earned Income Tax Credit, the single most powerful tool to lift people out of poverty according to Prosperity Now, and the Child Tax Credit, which has become an essential service to thousands of Arizona residents.
For the 2019 tax year, the VITA program completed 13,894 returns, resulting in nearly $23 million in refunds and credits, including $10.3 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. The Get Your Refund program generated approximately $28 million in refunds, credits, and Economic Impact Payments across 16 states, keeping VITA services available in the face of Covid-19.
“Whether you want to be a tax preparer, lead a volunteer team, translate information into other languages, or help organize taxpayer paperwork, there are many ways that folks can help based on their personal interests and talents,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “We are so grateful for our volunteers who will be helping their fellow citizens in the coming months. Their work is so important in our efforts to improve financial security among those we serve,” he concluded.
A number of volunteer roles are available this year. If you’re interested in volunteering, click HERE email Senior Program Manager Shea Julian at sjulian@unitedwaytucson.org
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.