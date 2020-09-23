Woman struck by vehicle, seriously injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police briefly closed eastbound lanes of Grant Road on Wednesday, Sept. 23, to investigate a collision that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, a woman was struck and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The incident happened on Grant Road near the Costco at Wilmot Road.
Police say the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was struck. The driver remained at the scene.
Eastbound Grant was closed between Sahuara Avenue and Wilmot until about 8:10 a.m.
