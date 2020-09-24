Arizona to invest millions in COVID-19 testing, surveillance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey announced in a news conference the state will allocate $14 million toward statewide COVID-19 response.
Ducey said $8 million of that will go toward testing, surveillance and other response efforts at the state’s three universities. Some $6 million will go to Arizona State University’s point-of-need testing.
“These investments are critical for helping our communities stay safe and healthy,” Ducey said Thursday, Sept. 24.
The university is in the middle of developing a prototype for a saliva-based, rapid-results test for first responders, health care workers and congregate care workers. Dr. Michael Crow, ASU president, said he anticipates the prototype to be out in the next six months.
The University of Arizona is also playing a role in the fight against COVID-19 by making a quarter-million antibody tests available to people across the state. The university also provided 17,000 PCR tests to communities in need.
A Northern Arizona University professor is leading the Arizona COVID-19 Genomics Union to track, analyze and sequence different strains of the virus. The university is also helping people in need work remotely through drive-up Wifi centers made available across the state.
