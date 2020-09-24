Authorities arrest meth smugglers in Arizona mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Agents with U.S. Border patrol seized more than 170 pounds of meth, Wednesday morning, from three smugglers in the Mesquite Mountains east of Lukeville, AZ.
Assisted by an air asset from CBP Air and Marine Operations, Tucson Sector agents saw the suspects in a remote area in the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation at about 10:30 a.m.
The agents tracked the group down through the harsh terrain for hours and finally apprehended three Mexican nationals. They were carrying five backpacks with containers filled with white methamphetamine crystals.
The approximate street value for the drugs is $170,000.
The three suspects were turned over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for processing.
