Border agents arrest three, seize 170 pounds of meth after several hours of tracking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than 170 pounds of meth and arrested three people in the Mesquite Mountains east of Lukeville on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Tucson Sector agents, accompanied by aircraft from Air and Marine Operations, observed a group of suspected drug smugglers in a remote area of the Tohono O’odham Nation around 10:30 a.m.
Agents tracked the group for several hours, finally apprehending three Mexican nationals. They also seized five backpacks filled with containers of white crystals.
Testing later confirmed the substance was consistent with the properties of methamphetamine. Its approximate value is $170,000.
The suspected smugglers and drugs have been turned over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations.
