Cortaro Post Office operating on reduced hours due to vandalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to recurring vandalism, the Cortaro Post Office is now operating under reduced box section hours.
According to the post office, P.O Boxes are being broken into, repeatedly. The Marana Police Department is investigating.
In response, retail operations and parcel pick-ups will only be available during regular business hours- Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., instead of 24-hour service.
Additionally, access through the north door will only be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m daily.
