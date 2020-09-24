Family, protesters seek charges for Carlos Ingram-Lopez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“Our family is beyond upset,” said Diana Chuffe, Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez’s aunt.
Ingram-Lopez died in police custody in April. Thursday, family members and other protesters demanded justice for the late father and son.
Across the street from the Pima County Attorney’s Office, family and protesters chanted, made speeches and held signs for Ingram-Lopez.
“We are deeply upset, and very heartbroken,” said Chuffe. “Our family heard Adrian cry for help, our family heard his repeated cries for water…our family heard Adrian cry over and over ‘nana ayudame.’”
Monday, the PCAO said there was insufficient evidence to prove negligent or reckless homicide in a letter sent to the Tucson Police Chief. In the same letter, the office said there is evidence that, “at the very least the officers failed to perceive the risk of death.”
The family and protesters calling for justice with a petition that now has more than 1,000 signatures, asking for criminal charges and civil liability..
“Honestly, we would have preferred not to have gone this course, but here we are. So, I’m very grateful to the community for coming out to support us,” said Chuffe.
The group tried to deliver the petition to the county attorney but were turned away at the door.
“(It) definitely seems like there is something wrong going on in this office under the direction of Barbara LaWall,” said Jessica Rodriguez, a community organizer.
the family has filed a notice of claims, seeking millions from the City of Tucson and each of the officers involved.
KOLD News 13 reached out to the PCAO for comment, and received the following statement:
"It is indisputable that the death of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez was tragic. We are unable to file criminal charges against the police officers involved for all the reasons articulated in our letter to Chief Magnus. This letter can be found in the Newsroom section of our PCAO webpage and can be download.
The four attorneys and I, who were involved in making the decision not to prosecute, spoke personally, for an hour on Monday morning, with all the family members of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez and their respective attorneys. We carefully explained our ultimate decision, the reasoning behind the decision, and we answered their and their lawyers' questions. Unfortunately, we are unable to personally speak with family members without their lawyers being present because the rules of ethics explicitly prohibit direct contact with represented parties.
Understandably the family is distressed and upset that a criminal prosecution will not occur. However, as prosecutors we are permitted to file charges only when the available evidence proves a criminal offense beyond a reasonable doubt. Our letter very carefully and thoroughly explains why this is not the case and why such evidence was unavailable. The family, of course, can continue to pursue civil remedies which have a much different and far less stringent standard of proof."
-Barbara LaWall
