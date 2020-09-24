FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer 2020, the summer that just keeps on giving!

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 24, 2020 at 2:39 PM MST - Updated September 24 at 2:57 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While many across the country will be getting a blast of fall-like temperatures, summer is hanging on in Southern Arizona. Triple digits stick around throughout the week. The bright side: they are staying below 105F! No rain is expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F. Light breeze.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

