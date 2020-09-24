Gas tanker explosion in Nigeria kills 28

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flames and smoke rose into the skies above the central Nigerian state of Kogi on Wednesday after a gas tanker exploded, killing dozens.
At least 28 people were killed when a gas tanker exploded and started a blaze, a road safety official said.
Flames and smoke could be seen rising into the sky as crowds of people watched on.
Bisi Kazeem, a spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corp, said nine children were involved in the accident - which took place opposite to a petroleum station.
State governor Yahaya Bello said the tanker fire led to the loss of lives and destroyed many vehicles, properties and valuables.
Traffic accidents are common in Nigeria where roads are bad and safety standards are poor.
