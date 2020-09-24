GET AIR Trampoline Park In Tucson bounces back, reopens after COVID closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - GET AIR Trampoline Park in Tucson has opened its doors and bounced back into business after being closed for several months during the pandemic.
The company and staff are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the trampoline park is kept to a high standard of cleanliness. The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We’ve been so happy to be able to jump back into things and welcome the community into our park,” said Yaxaira Dorame, General Manager of GET AIR. “I know it’s been hard for kids to be stuck at home for so long. I’m grateful we are able to offer a safe place for them to get out, be active and have fun.”
While many people may have been affected financially during this pandemic, GET AIR is offering discounted tickets online at getairsports.com/shop.
The company is limiting the park’s capacity, requiring employees to wear face masks, implementing rigorous sanitizing routines and promoting social distancing throughout the park.
