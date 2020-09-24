Leman Academy removes remote learning option

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Leman Academy parents must either send their child back to in-person classes or to a separate virtual school but can not continue remote learning. Parents created a petition, “Continue Remote Learning at Leman,” that has gathered hundreds of signatures.
At first parents had the following three options: in-person classes, remote learning with their assigned teacher or take online courses through the Leman Virtual Academy.
“They told us that at each quarter we would be given those options again," said a Leman Academy parent who asked to remain anonymous. "As we felt comfortable our students could come back.”
Parents received an email last Friday to inform them the remote learning option is off the table. The email said students can potentially lose their on-campus spot if they choose the Leman Virtual Academy and don’t return to the classroom.
“They’re like oh well, if you don’t like it you can leave," the anonymous mother said. "We have a waitlist anyway.”
With one week to decide, she has chosen to pull her daughter from the academy. Other parents are choosing one of the two options they now have.
“At this point I’m kind of just over it," said Angela Greynolds a Leman Academy parent in a written statement. "We’ve already signed up for the virtual academy and fully expect that the school is not going to change their position.”
Leman Academy explained its decision in an email sent to parents Wednesday. The academy said many remote students are falling behind students in the building and that remote teachers aren’t as well trained as teachers working for Leman’s Virtual Academy.
Remote learning will stop and the new changes will take effect on October 19th.
KOLD News 13 reached out to the Leman Academy for a statement Thursday but didn’t receive a response.
