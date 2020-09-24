Local P.E. teachers get creative during quarantined classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Distance learning has changed almost everything this school year—including P.E. but some local teachers are getting creative.
“I say push in your chair, stand up, let’s get that circulation going,” said Maria Elena Peterson a fourth-grade teacher at Wright Elementary School. “I’ve introduced a lot of types of P.E. choices.”
Peterson said she introduced her students to everything from yoga and karate to the foxtrot and ballet.
“I’m just looking up videos online,” Peterson said. “I have a football player, in class, we learned how ballet helps you play better football, it teaches you strength and flexibility.”
Amy Singletary a kindergarten teacher at Wright said while it’s important for students to get breaks to be able to absorb all the information they’re leaning, parents also appreciate it.
“Parents are happy that we’re able to get them to move inside the house in a safe way without jumping off the furniture,” said Singletary.
“Getting that energy out is important,” Peterson said. “I’m giving them a lifelong skill you feel better when you exercise.”
“It leads to a happier and healthier kid,” said Elizabeth Andronic, an outpatient therapist. “If you’re moving your body more and moving your body doesn’t necessarily mean you’re doing some hardcore cross-fit workouts that not but just going for a walk.”
Teachers said adding physical education to the growing list of subjects they’re teaching is no walk in the park.
“It just means work for us as teachers and time that need to plan,” Singletary said.
But, both teachers say they wouldn’t trade it for the world.
“I picked the best job,” Peterson said. “It’s the renaissance of professions is to be a teacher.”
