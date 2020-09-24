Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for person of interest in fraud investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Pima County sheriff’s Department are looking for a man wanted for suspected fraud.
The search for the person of interest stems from an investigation that started Aug. 11, when deputies responded to a Green Valley bank after employees called about a suspicious transaction, according to a news release from the department.
Investigators spoke to an elderly customer who walked into the bank with another man, who tried to cash a check that belonged to the customer. When bank staff tried to question the unknown man, he became defensive and left, the release stated.
Deputies spoke with the customer who told them he was approached by the man at his home months prior and give him money before.
Investigators are still looking for the man who is described as Hispanic, in his 40s with a heavy build and buzz-shaved head, according to the release.
He was last seen wearing a silver and gold watch on his left arm and a large, gold pinky ring with a clear, square diamond on top.
He was seen getting into a four-door silver Mercedes sedan with a female driver.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.
