Sexual abuse lawsuit filed against Brophy Prep and Phoenix Diocese

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lawsuit filed against Brophy College Preparatory and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix claims both entities allowed a priest to sexually abuse a student in the 1980s.
The lawsuit claims a priest associated with the diocese and school abused a student from 1980 to 1987, according to AZ Family. The lawsuit claims the the priest left the plaintiff — identified at Jonh RK Doe — with “emotional distress, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation, anger, rage, frustration, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of consortium, loss of love and affection, sexual dysfunction, past and future medical expenses for psychological treatment, therapy, and counseling,” AZ Family reports.
In 2018, Jesuits West released a list of Jesuit priests who had been credibly accused of sex abuse dating back 60 years. Eight of those priests had ties to Brophy; six of those had already died.
Brophy released this statement about the ongoing lawsuit:
“Brophy College Preparatory is profoundly saddened to acknowledge that on September 22, 2020, we were informed via lawsuit of allegations of abuse against Fr. James A. Sinnerud, SJ. Fr. Sinnerud was employed as a teacher at Brophy four decades ago – from 1980-1987. He has not been part of our faculty since this time. In December 2018, Brophy and the Jesuits West Province publicly addressed credible accusations against eight priests who had been assigned to Brophy during a 60-year period, beginning in the 1950′s. We were unaware of any credible accusations against Fr. Sinnerud at that time. We encourage anyone who may have information on this matter, or who has suffered abuse, to come forward by contacting Adria Renke, president of Brophy College Preparatory, at arenke@brophyprep.org or at 602-264-5291, ext. 6777. We grieve deeply for the suffering of all victims of clerical abuse and will participate fully and transparently in efforts to advance healing and justice.”
Read the full story by AZ Family, here.
