Town of Oro Valley to conduct pavement preservation beginning Sept. 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley’s Public Works Department has announced its fall 2020 pavement preservation schedule.
The project will cost $1.5 million and will be funded with revenue the town receives from Arizona’s Highway User Revenue Fund.
“The best way to lengthen a road’s lifespan is to regularly apply treatments to the roadway surface—in this case asphalt. One of the reasons Oro Valley has high-quality roads is our commitment to pavement preservation,” said Oro Valley Public Works Director and Town Engineer Paul Keesler. “Thanks to the support of the Town Council, funding has been made available to take care of the Town’s roads.”
The town will utilize two contractors applying two different treatments. The first is a tire rubber modified surface seal (TRMSS), which is a clay-stabilized emulsion modified with blended ground scrap tire rubber to seal and lock down loose aggregates in the roadway. This treatment will be used for arterial and collector roads. Sunland Asphalt will be performing this work.
The second treatment is a fiberized reinforced micro-surfacing treatment, which will be used on subdivision streets prioritized by their PCI. VSS International will be performing this work. Tentative dates for this treatment are October 6 through October 30.
The tentative dates for the first treatment are Friday, September 25 through Thursday, October 1 at these locations:
· Naranja Drive (Shannon Road to La Cholla Blvd.)
· 1st Avenue (Tangerine Road to just south of Lambert Lane/1st Avenue intersection)
· Tangerine Road (town limits to La Cañada Drive)
Following the treatment, these sections will be striped.
The Town of Oro Valley advises drivers to plan ahead, observe posted traffic signs in these areas and yield to construction personnel in the area.
