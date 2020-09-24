Tucson Mayor, Council approve $500K to help families with childcare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Mayor and Council of the City of Tucson approved the expenditure of $500,000 to assist low income families with much needed childcare, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The funds are part of the City’s federal allocation for relief due to the COVID‑19 pandemic. Catholic Community Services will administer the funds.
“We appreciate the leadership of Mayor and Council in recognizing the importance of early childhood education and the urgent need of families in our community,” said Peg Harmon, CEO.
Before approving the allocation on their consent agenda, Mayor Regina Romero informed the Council that she had been in conversation with members of The Preschool Promise.
“For many working families, having reliable and safe childcare, particularly during the pandemic, can be the difference between going back to work or staying home,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “The grants will help low-income families alleviate some of the stress of providing for their families by helping with the cost of childcare.”
Even when jobs are opened again for workers who have lost their employment, they may not be able to re-enter the workforce if their children are not in a safe and supportive environment. This allocation will provide families with the support they need to return to work.
The Preschool Promise commends the Mayor and Council for their action and for their support of families in this very difficult time.
To learn more about the Preschool Promise, please visit www.thepreschoolpromise.org.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.