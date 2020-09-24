Tucson Parks and Recreation to re-open ramadas, outdoor fitness stations, swimming pools on Sept. 28

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Parks and Recreation will open more amenities on Monday, Sept. 28.
The following is a list of amenities that will open:
Ramadas - Beginning Monday, Sept. 28:
- Staff will begin to take down caution tape at medium-sized ramadas.
- New safety signage will be installed.
- Available for usage for groups of 10 or fewer.
- Small and medium ramadas that are not reserved will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
- All large ramadas will remain closed.
- Reservations and beer and wine permits for small and medium ramadas (for groups of 10 or fewer) will be accepted beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30, by calling 520-791-4873 or through the new online reservation system at EZEEreg.com
Outdoor Fitness Stations and Equipment - Beginning Monday, Sept. 28:
- Caution tape will come down and new safety signage goes up at outdoor fitness stations.
- Outdoor fitness equipment will be cleaned and inspected periodically.
- It is strongly advised that users exercise caution and self‐sanitize before and after use.
Extended Season Swimming Pools: Beginning Monday, Sept. 28
- The City will open eight extended season swimming pools for high school swim team use only.
- Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center will open its outdoor pool for lap swim only at reduced capacity. Reservations will be required to best manage the expected high demand for use For more details and instructions for making a reservation, visit the Edith Ball ARC website.
- All other pools and splash pads remain closed.
Parks and Rec strongly advise the following:
- All groups keep to 10 individuals or fewer.
- Parks amenities users maintain a minimum of 6 feet of distance from anyone they do not live with.
- Stay home if feeling sick.
- Follow all other CDC guidelines to keep safe.
Every person in the City of Tucson over the age of 5 is required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in a public setting where continuous physical distancing is difficult or impossible.
