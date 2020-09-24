Tucson’s economic recovery is about average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - WalletHub keeps weekly track of all states and 180 cities economic recovery since the pandemic began more than six months ago.
The 180 cities are big, small and in between. What its numbers show is that right now Tucson’s economic recovery is ranked 90th. That’s squarely in the middle.
The unemployment rate tops 12% right now and is slow to go down.
“We are still seeing layoffs, we are still seeing a lot of restaurants and businesses close,” said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for Wallet Hub. “It’s going to take Tucson a little bit longer to recover.”
That’s in part because Tucson relies on tourism and seasonal workers for a big part of its economic base.
“Those things have unfortunately not recovered and will not recover until further into 2021,” Gonzalez said.
The state of Arizona was ranked ninth in its economic recovery but has since fallen back to number 28.
“It was recovering pretty well early on and then it kind of stumbled back,” Gonzalez said. “It has to close again and then reopen.”
The bright spot she said is in logistics and deliveries because more people are shopping on line.
Companies are hiring drivers and delivery specialists but that’s not enough to prop up an economy shattered by the pandemic.
“Because six months into the pandemic, this is a make it or break it for a lot of smaller mom and pop shops,” she said. “So this is nowhere near the end in terms of unemployment, unfortunately.”
