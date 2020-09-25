Border Patrol agents arrest one for attempted drug smuggling near Yuma

Border Patrol agents arrest one for attempted drug smuggling near Yuma
U.S. Border Patrol vehicle file photo. (Source: CBP Twitter)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 25, 2020 at 11:04 AM MST - Updated September 25 at 11:04 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman is behind bars for attempting to smuggling drugs past a Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8.

Border Patrol agents stopped the 26-year-old for a secondary inspection after a working dog signaled there might be drugs in the car. During the inspection, agents found 25 packages of meth in her Jeep Laredo, according to a news release from the agency.

The packages weighed over 25 pounds and have an estimated street value of $64,000. Agents also found a package of fentanyl pills that have an estimated street value of $14,000.

Agents arrested the woman and took the car and drugs.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.