Border Patrol agents arrest one for attempted drug smuggling near Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman is behind bars for attempting to smuggling drugs past a Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8.
Border Patrol agents stopped the 26-year-old for a secondary inspection after a working dog signaled there might be drugs in the car. During the inspection, agents found 25 packages of meth in her Jeep Laredo, according to a news release from the agency.
The packages weighed over 25 pounds and have an estimated street value of $64,000. Agents also found a package of fentanyl pills that have an estimated street value of $14,000.
Agents arrested the woman and took the car and drugs.
