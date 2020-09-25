Celebrating Sandra Day O’Connor Civics Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona celebrated the inaugural Sandra Day O’Connor Civics Day for the first time Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
The day marks the 39th anniversary of O’Connor’s swearing into the Supreme Court in 1981. She was a judge and an elected official serving Arizona before he induction to the country’s highest court — more specifically, she was the first female majority Senate leader for the state.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced the celebration designation earlier this year on Jan. 13. In a tweet, he said the classrooms across the state would dedicate the day’s learning around civics.
