COVID-19 not top health concern of voters in Arizona, other battlegrounds

The phone survey of 7,442 adults aged 18 and older, including 5,655 likely voters, was taken from Aug. 25 to Sept. 20 and had a margin of error nationally of plus or minus 1.9%. The margin of error was significantly higher for the 10 states, which each had fewer than 500 people surveyed. In Arizona, where 416 people were surveyed, the margin of error was plus or minus 6.7%.