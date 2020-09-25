Crash on north side closes roadway, sends one to hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is in the hospital with serious injuries from a crash on the north side of Tucson.
The area near Oracle Road and Orange Grove Road is closed as deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department clear and investigate the single-vehicle crash site, according to a community alert from the department.
People traveling in the area should find alternate routes.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.