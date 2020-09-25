FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could we actually see a cool down?!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 25, 2020 at 4:15 AM MST - Updated September 25 at 4:15 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While many across the country will be getting a blast of fall-like temperatures, summer is hanging on in Southern Arizona. Triple digits stick around throughout the week. The bright side: they are staying below 105F! No rain is expected.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.