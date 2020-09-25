FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will be above average throughout the week, but at least we’re not talking about breaking records!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are looking at a dry and mostly double-digit forecast throughout the 7-day.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 70s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with a high of 100F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Light breeze.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid- 90s. Breezy AM.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
