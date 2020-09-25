FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will be above average throughout the week, but at least we’re not talking about breaking records!

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 25, 2020 at 2:01 PM MST - Updated September 25 at 2:01 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are looking at a dry and mostly double-digit forecast throughout the 7-day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a high of 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Light breeze.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid- 90s. Breezy AM.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

