Hybrid learning plans for school districts across Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Across Pima County, school districts are beginning to release their plans for hybrid learning. Here are the plans for each school district in the county. If you can’t find your school district in the story, it will be added soon.
Ajo Unified School District
The school board for Ajo schools delayed in-person learning for the first quarter of the school year. Students will learn remotely until Oct. 9, 2020. The district’s administration is working to determine if they should extend remote learning past October- depending on the state’s COVID-19 numbers. Plans on hybrid learning have yet to be determined.
Altar Valley School District
Hybrid learning for altar Valley students will begin Oct. 19, 2020. Students will be divided into cohorts. One-half of students will attend in-person learning twice a week, while the other half attends two other days during the week. Fridays, all students will participate in remote learning. Specific in-person days are yet to be released.
The district will continue to offer full Remote learning to any families who are not comfortable sending students into classrooms.
Amphitheater Public Schools
Beginning Oct. 12, students will attend in-person learning twice a week and learn remotely three days a week. Students will be divided into two cohort groups. Cohort 1 will attend in-person on Mondays and Thursdays, while Cohort 2 attends on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a remote learning day for all students, K-12.
Cohort 1 will be formed by students with last names ranging from A-L, and Cohort 2 will be formed by students with last names ranging from M-Z.
When attending in-person, all students and staff will be required to wear face masks, and must follow physical distancing of at least 6-feet when possible. All individuals will be expected to watch their hands regularly and should avoid touching their faces. Amphi recommends symptomatic students to stay home.
Catalina Foothills School District
Catalina schools are planning to commence in-person learning on Oct. 26, 2020. The district will continue to offer a full remote-learning option to families that do not feel comfortable sending their students back into classrooms.
A full hybrid-learning plan for in-person learning days for students is yet to be released by the district.
Continental Elementary School District
In-person learning for Continental students began on Sep. 17, 2020 for lower-level students. Throughout Sep. 30, the district will begin to integrate students back into classrooms. The last students to integrate will be 8th graders, as the district has chosen to do it based on grade-level.
Families who do not feel comfortable sending their students back into classrooms will still have the remote-learning option. Students attending in-person must wear face coverings at all times, except for when seated at a desk or when eating- and even then, social distancing practices will be required. The district has restrictions on the types of masks students and staff can wear. In-person learners will attend school 5 days a week, with early-release days during the week.
Flowing Wells Unified School District
Elementary students at Flowing Wells will participate in hybrid-learning and remote-learning Monday through Friday, beginning Oct. 22, 2020. Students will be cohorted into a morning-group and an afternoon-group. Students in the morning group will attend in-person at 8 a.m. and be dismissed at 11:10 a.m., then finish their school day remotely up until 2:10 pm. Students in the afternoon group will begin their day with remote learning from 8-10 a.m., then attend in-person learning from 10:30 am until dismissal at 2:10 p.m. All elementary students will share the same lunch period from 10:30-11:10 a.m.
Students in junior-high and high school will attend in-person learning once per week, and learn remotely four days a week. The district will still offer a full remote-learning option to families who do not feel comfortable sending their students back into the classroom setting. A full plan for junior and high school students, including in-person learning days, is yet to be be released; but students will be required to wear face masks except while eating. Students with medical conditions may be exempt from wearing face coverings. Daily temperature checks will be administered daily. More information can be found on the Flowing Wells' website.
Baboquivari Unified School District [Indian-Oasis]
Baboquivari schools will continue their learning fully on-line. There is no record of a hybrid-learning plan.
Marana Unified School District
Hybrid-students in Marana schools will be divided into two cohorts, ‘Cohort A’ and ‘Cohort B’. Students in Cohort A will learn in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays, while students in Cohort B will most likely learn in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays (The Hybrid Contingency Plan for MUSD is not clear on its website). This will give all students a total of three remote-learning days throughout the school week.
The district will still offer the remote-learning option to families who do not feel comfortable sending students back into the classroom setting.
Sahuarita Unified School District
Students in Sahuarita schools who opt for in-person learning will be divided into two cohorts, ‘Cohort A’ and ‘Cohort B’. Students in Cohort A will attend classes in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, while students in Cohort B will attend in-person on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a remote-learning day for all students and will be reserved for deep cleaning. Each student will have three remote learning days throughout the week. Students will be divided into cohorts by last name. Students with last names from A-L will form Cohort A, and students with last names from M-Z will form Cohort B. A date to begin hybrid learning in Sahuarita schools has not been set by the district.
This page is a work in progress. Hybrid learning plans for other school districts in Pima County will be added shortly.
