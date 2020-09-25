Hybrid learning plans for school districts across Pima County

Students in Sahuarita schools who opt for in-person learning will be divided into two cohorts, ‘Cohort A’ and ‘Cohort B’. Students in Cohort A will attend classes in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, while students in Cohort B will attend in-person on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a remote-learning day for all students and will be reserved for deep cleaning. Each student will have three remote learning days throughout the week. Students will be divided into cohorts by last name. Students with last names from A-L will form Cohort A, and students with last names from M-Z will form Cohort B. A date to begin hybrid learning in Sahuarita schools has not been set by the district.