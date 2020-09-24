Locals respond to return of college sports

“Our student-athletes and their peers across the Pac-12 are among the most dedicated and disciplined members of the university community. We know they have the capacity to follow basic public health guidelines proven to minimize the spread of COVID-19, reinforced by our capacity to test quickly and affordably, and our strong partnerships with local health officials,” said University President, Dr. Robert Robbins. “I am confident this plan to bring back fall sports can be successful. This step will provide a much-needed morale boost for the Arizona community and our fans around the nation, and it will give our student population an experience that many of them look forward to when they choose to attend the University of Arizona. Bear Down and Mask Up!”