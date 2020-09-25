Oro Valley recreation center postpones reopening until Oct. 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley’s Community & Recreation Center has postponed its reopening until Monday, Oct. 5.
The CRC had planned on reopening on Monday, Sept. 28, but had previously stated it will monitor Arizona Department of Health Services' weekly data to make a determination on reopening.
Due to Pima County’s transmission status reaching the substantial level in one of three designated data benchmarks and the Town’s desire to select an opening date that provides the best chance to remain open—without having to close a week later—and bypass possible spikes in COVID positive cases, the CRC will postpone the reopening.
The Parks and Recreation Department will review next week’s data and communicate any changes or updates to the reopening plan via the Parks and Recreation weekly email. To sign up for Town emails from Parks and Recreation, and other departments, click here.
As a reminder, Oro Valley Parks and Recreation will be following the Arizona Department of Health Services guidelines upon reopening, which will include these precautions and procedures:
- Reservations for classes, lap lanes and gym usage are required to use the facility. Please go to PlayOV.com to reserve your space. You can also call 520-544-1900, option three, for the front desk. Online reservations are recommended to provide the best opportunity to secure a spot.
- Reservations will open for CRC classes, lap lanes and gym usage two days before the usage date at noon. Please note that Aquatic Center reservations will remain at 5 a.m.
- Temperature checks and symptom screenings will be required at the door for all guests prior to entering the facility.
- Face coverings will be required at all times while at the facility. If unable to wear a face covering, individuals should not participate in activities conducted at the CRC and will not be permitted to enter. Appropriate masks will be available at the entrance if needed.
- Face coverings or masks that incorporate a one-way valve (typically a raised plastic cylinder about the size of a quarter on the front or side of the mask) designed to facilitate easy exhaling do not meet the face covering requirements and will not be allowed at the facility. Appropriate masks will be available at the entrance if needed.
- If you are at higher risk for severe illness, you should avoid visiting the CRC. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.
- Occupancy limitations of 25% usage will be implemented. This will allow 12 people per hour in the gym/cardio area. We will also hold group fitness classes with reduced capacity.
- Showers, locker rooms, drinking fountains, and Kids Korner will remain closed.
- All paused memberships will be reactivated once the facility reopens. If you would prefer not to return at this time, please email recreation@orovalleyaz.gov or call 520-229-5050 and staff can discuss membership options with you.
- Tennis court reservations will resume once the facility reopens. For information about lessons and clinics, please contact El Conquistador Tennis at 520-229-5372.
