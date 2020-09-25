Phoenix man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing friend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 19-year-old Phoenix-area man is now in custody for accidentally shooting his friend to death.
The incident happened early Friday, Sept. 25 in a Phoenix apartment, according to AZ Family. Police said the young man was showing his friend a handgun at around 2 p.m. when the gun went off.
The friend was pronounced dead at the scene, AZ Family reports.
Officials said the 19-year-old man left the scene but then returned and told investigators what happened. He was arrested for one count of negligent homicide.
