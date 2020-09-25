Phoenix police investigating death of abandoned infant near strip mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Phoenix are searching for whoever left an infant boy behind a dumpster near a local strip mall Thursday, Sept. 24.
Officers were called to the scene at around 1 p.m. Thursday, after a person nearby found the child, according to AZ Family. Police found the baby beside the dumpster that was behind a strip mall. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, AZ Family reports.
It’s still unclear how the infant got there. Detectives are looking at surveillance footage for any evidence.
Click here for the full AZ Family story.
