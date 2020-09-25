Seven Tubac firefighters going to great lengths to save people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As companies race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, seven Tubac firefighters are volunteering their time and bodies to test one out.
Reyver Fontes, another one of the firefighters in this trial, is still just a probationary firefighter for the Tubac Fire District.
He said he wanted to step up because he worries about bringing the virus back to his fellow firefighters and to his family.
He’s taking part in this trial so that doesn’t happen.
Fontes said he was nervous the first time he got his shot, but loves his job and knows this is important.
These volunteers are not getting a strain of COVID-19 injected. This vaccine injects manufactured antibodies into the body in hopes they will be able to fight off the virus in the future.
“I felt a responsibility to do everything I can on my end. It’s an experimental procedure and there are some risks associated with it, but given the extreme circumstances right now, I think it was well worth the risk,” Fontes said.
That’s something all seven firefighters feel as they drive over an hour once a month to Quality of Life Medical and Research Center to get the shots.
With two injections given so far, only one firefighter has seen any side effects, but his symptoms didn’t last long.
They still have another appointment or two to go, plus antibody testing, but they said these vaccines have been worth the risk.
They’re doing this to not only help first responders but to help the community as a whole.
