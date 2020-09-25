Sierra Vista Library installs StoryWalks for kids to exercise while they read

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Public Library is combining reading and exercise with their new StoryWalk program with installations in the Library’s botanical garden and at Chaparal Village Park.
The StoryWalks feature numbered book pages mounted on signs, placed a few yards apart and at the perfect height for little readers to easily see. Along with the book pages, each sign asks an engaging question to provoke a thoughtful answer, whether from kids or the adult accompanying them.
“The Sierra Vista Public Library is joining the handful of libraries across the county in setting up StoryWalks,” said Youth Services Librarian Erica Merritt. “With the library’s extended closure due to COVID-19, we wanted to create a fun reading experience along with an opportunity to maintain safe social distancing.”
The StoryWalk at the botanical garden is The World Needs More Purple People, by Kristen Bell and Benjamin Hart. The pathway at Chaparal Village Park features Cats Colors, by Airlie Anderson.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Public Library and the Little Library Bookstore, the library is planning to regularly update the StoryWalks with new books providing the program is popular.
The library is currently using Facebook to livestream storytime and to host program videos, such as language classes, crafts, and segments from the Henry F. Hauser Museum. Other services include curbside and in-lobby materials pickup, and a computer lab with limited hours.
For more information about the StoryWalk program, contact Youth Services Librarian Erica Merritt at (520) 458-4225.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.