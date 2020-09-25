Trench rescue near Mesquite Mesa Trail, south of Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sep. 25, just before 7 p.m., the Rincon Valley Fire District responded to the area of South Highway 83, near East Mesquite Mesa Trail.
Four units were dispatched to a rugged back-country area to rescue an adult male in his 60′s who reportedly fell in a trench while taking a walk. The area had limited ground access and minimal lighting.
The man called 911 himself. The trench, which RVFD describes as a 10-feet-deep hole, had very steep edges with unstable ground. A report says minimal water was pouring in from a ground pipe.
Firefighters with RVFD were able to locate the trench-hole and make contact with the adult male, who was conscious. The man was extricated from the area with the use of a stokes-basket. A rescue engine was used to provide enough light to complete the rescue.
The man was transported to by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation of serious injuries.
