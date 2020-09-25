This year’s Tucson Humanities Festival to focus on justice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year’s Tucson Humanities Festival will highlight contemporary and historic efforts to fight racism, erase prejudice and uplift marginalized populations.
The virtual event series will be Oct. 1- Oct. 30.
The theme “Toward Justice” was chosen for the University of Arizona College of Humanities' 11th annual series because the college felt a responsibility to address systemic inequalities, both in the United States and abroad, said dean Alain-Philippe Durand.
“We chose the theme out of a moral necessity and obligation. The college is committed to advancing the cause of justice, and the festival will demonstrate the various ways that the work of our faculty is action toward justice,” Durand said. “The humanities are critical for creating the open-mindedness, understanding and shared perspective that can eradicate racism, prejudice and intolerance in our increasingly interconnected world.”
The festival will feature virtual panel discussions from College of Humanities faculty, students and guests about the Black Lives Matter movement; immigration and multilingualism; disparities in health care; student activism and experiences on campus; and the global impact of research in the humanities.
The festival will also include digital humanities presentations about the University of Arizona Poetry Center’s ongoing Arts for Justice project, a documentary about freedom in Africa, a series of film introductions to accompany at-home viewing, and a guest DJ partnership with KXCI Community Radio.
After recent growth of the Tucson Humanities Festival – which brought ballroom-sized audiences for featured guests Colson Whitehead in 2018 and Sandra Cisneros in 2019, transitioning to an all-virtual festival required rethinking the best ways to connect remotely with audiences, Durand said.
“Adapting this year’s festival has been challenging, but we’re excited to bring our faculty’s digital humanities expertise to bear on creating an innovative series,” he said. “This is a year to make the most of the voices we have. The College of Humanities is committed to supporting and sustaining the multicultural, multilingual community that grounds our research, teaching, service and outreach. We strongly advocate for equitable and anti-racist efforts in the wider world and will continue to work toward a world in which justice for all is not just a noble ideal, but a profound fact of everyone’s lived experience.”
For more information or to register for a specific event, visit the festival website.
