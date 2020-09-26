City of Sierra Vista awarded grant for EMS substation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Great news for Sierra Vista. The city was awarded a nearly $1.5 million grant to build a new substation for Emergency Medical Services at the northeast corner of 7th Street and Buffalo Soldier Trail.
The grant was awarded by the Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment.
Over the years, Sierra Vista City Council members have recognized a need to improve EMS response services in their community.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer our community a new EMS substation with an ambulance staff and operated 24/7 in the near future,” said Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Chief Brian Jones. “This will improve response times throughout the city, while also aiding our efforts to serve Fort Huachuca.”
The grant award was signed on Friday and will provide $1,438,000 towards the project. The project-design is expected to be complete next spring, at which point the City of Sierra Vista will be able to move forward with construction- which is expected to be completed by early 2022.
