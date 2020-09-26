Fatal single vehicle collision on Ruby Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sep. 25, 2020, at about 9:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision on Ruby Rd. at Penny Ln.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling Northwest towards Arivaca on Ruby Rd. when it left the roadway, struck a dirt embankment, then went down a steep incline.
One occupant, 31-year-old Erin Massey, was pronounced deceased at the collision scene. A second occupant, a 47-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic Unit detectives responded and took over the investigation, which is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.