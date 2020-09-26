FIRST ALERT FORECAST: “Cooler” weather is heading our way by next week thanks to a cold front!

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 26, 2020 at 3:23 PM MST - Updated September 26 at 3:31 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - By early next week daytime highs will be in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the 60s! While we will still be a few degrees above average, I think we will all take what we can get at this point!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid- 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.