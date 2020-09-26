FIRST ALERT FORECAST: “Cooler” weather is heading our way by next week thanks to a cold front!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - By early next week daytime highs will be in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the 60s! While we will still be a few degrees above average, I think we will all take what we can get at this point!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 70s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid- 90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
