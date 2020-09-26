More than a dozen dogs seized in neglect investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Officials are pleased with the outcome of a months-long animal neglect investigation.
Thirteen dogs were taken from a home after a judge ruled they were being held in “distressed.”
Nikki Reck, Public Information Officer for the Pima Animal Care Center, the the center received a complaint from a member of the public regarding possible animal neglect at a residence near La Canada Drive and Ina Road in July.
A PACC Animal Protection Services (APS) Officer responded to conduct a welfare check on the animals, but was unable to meet with the dog owner. At that time, several welfare concerns were noted, including an odor of animal waste and dogs that appeared underweight in outdoor kennels.
The officer returned the following day and met with the owner, who said she had ten dogs, but would only show seven of them to the officer. Of those dogs, four were significantly underweight.
On July 4, 2020, PACC and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at the home. A total of 13 dogs were found on the property, all of which were varying degrees of underweight. Several dogs were housed in crates inside the home that were stacked on top of each other and lacked water and crate pans, while others were housed in outdoor kennels without water or adequate shelter.
“It’s important for people to speak up when they have some concerns involving the treatment of pets in Pima County because those pets can’t speak to us, they can’t tell us what’s going on, they can’t tell us if they are being mistreated," said Reck. "So, it’s very important to be the voice for the ones who don’t have a voice.”
PACC Officers confiscated all 13 dogs pursuant to Pima County Code 6.04.130 and issued the owner paperwork regarding the process to contest the confiscation in court.
In August, a Pima County judge ruled that the dogs were impounded in distress and forfeited the dogs to Pima Animal Care Center.
As of September 25, three of the dogs had already been adopted.
The Pima Animal Care Center is open, but COVID-19 protocols are in place. You need to make an appointment if you are looking to adopt of foster an animal.
PACC is in need of foster caregivers to take pets and help find them permanent homes. For more information, click here.
