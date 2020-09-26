Pima County constables office faces another issue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Constables office is facing another personnel issue, and this time from a person who is not yet a constable but will be elected in November.
George Camacho worked in the constable’s office for 18 years and was fired in April, accused of bullying and sexual harassment.
He won his August 4th Primary and is running unopposed in the November 3rd election so he will be returning to the constables office Jan. 1, 2021.
“Back in April, we convened all of the constables, eight of them voted to terminate Mr. Camacho and two abstained,” said Kristen Randall, the presiding constable. “We’re concerned there might be further issues of bullying and harassment.”
Camacho told us the claims against him are false, they’re politically motivated and “an attempt to smash my good name”.
Randall has taken the issue to the Arizona Constable Ethics Standards & Training Board to try to find a solution but so far has come up empty handed.
“We’re kind of in uncharted territory here now,” Randall says she was told. “We’re going to have to put our heads together to see what we can do about this.”
The Camacho controversy comes just weeks after the Pima County Board of Supervisors stripped constable Oscar Vasquez of his duties until the end of his term in December.
He admitted to a number of violations including driving a county vehicle more than a hundred miles an hour on several occasions, urinating in public which was caught on a security camera and wrecking several county vehicles.
He has been ordered to take driving classes, anger management classes and refresher courses on how to do a constables job before he’s allowed to take office again in January.
The County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry has asked Randall to conduct an investigation into Camacho’s actions, which she is in the midst of doing now.
According to a county memo, Camacho has had an Injunction Against Harassment filed against him. Huckelberry says the “IAH will need to be resolved before he is issued any weapon before he is issued any weapon that would be related to his duties as a Constable.”
Meantime, some people in the constable’s office are concerned about his return.
“I’ve got to be honest with you,” Randall said. “There are a few people who are afraid, they’re scared.”
Camacho said he “looks forward to returning to the office” where he spent 18 years.
