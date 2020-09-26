Traffic collision on Ajo Way and Randolph

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At about 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 26, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on Ajo Way and Randolph Boulevard.
One adult male was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Eastbound traffic on Ajo Way from Country Club will be delayed while the investigation continues.
PCSD advises motorists traveling in this area to find alternate routes to their commutes while they investigate the incident.
No other information is available at this time, but we will keep you updated.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.