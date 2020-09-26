U.S Marshals Service arrests 140 in targeted gang enforcement operation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Between Aug. 10 and Sep. 17, the U.S. Marshals Service in Arizona partnered with the Phoenix Police Department for a highly successful operation that led to the arrests of 140 fugitives, 51 of whom are gang members.
Operation Snake Eyes focused on communities highly impacted by gang activity. The operation employed a systematic and sustained approach to target and arrest fugitives wanted for higher-level felony crimes including homicide, robbery, weapons offenses, dangerous drugs and aggravated assault.
In addition to the arrests, authorities seized 131 firearms, more than $140,000 in cash and more than 3000 counterfeit fentanyl pills.
“Operation Snake Eyes focused on gang members, violent criminals, and communities with a high degree of violent gun related crimes,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “This evidence-based approach to violent crime has shown to be an effective strategy in reducing crime and helping in make our communities safer.”
The U.S Marshals Service says Operation Snake Eyes focused in three main areas: fugitive investigations, targeted firearm and drug investigations, and proactive street investigations and patrols.
This operation was presented to Phoenix PD, and the task force partners, as a targeted enforcement initiative focused on combating the crime spikes seen in parts of the metro area during the pandemic period.
Among names of the arrested were Miguel Botello, who is facing illegal drug sale charges; Raymond and Martin Fierroz, two brothers facing weapons offenses charges; David Medina, who is facing charges on possession of dangerous drugs, misconduct involving weapons and probation violation; and Thomas Lee, who is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, unlawful flight from law enforcement, misconduct involving weapons, assisting a criminal street gang, discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug offense and possession of marijuana
