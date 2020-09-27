Border agents arrest previously convicted sex offender attempting to enter U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested a convicted sex offender after after they say he entered the United States illegally on Sept. 20, 2020
Agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested 38-year-old Rigoberto Ortiz-Martinez, who is a citizen of Mexico.
During processing, agents discovered that Ortiz-Martinez was convicted of rape-strong arm and sex offense against child-fondling (indecent liberties with a child) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2019 and was sentenced to 26 months confinement incarceration.
Officials say Ortiz-Martinez was most recently removed from the United States in 2017.
