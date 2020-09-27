FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler for the first half of the week. High pressure will strengthen by the second half of the week causing our temperatures to reach near-record levels for the first day of October.

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM MST - Updated September 27 at 4:07 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digits return by Thursday as temperatures remain well above average heading into October.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid- 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: First day of October! Sunny with a high of 101F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high a high of 100F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

