Motorcyclist dead, two injured in crash on north side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal motorcycle collision involving a passenger vehicle in the intersection of Flowing Wells Rd. and Wetmore Rd last night around 9:45 p.m.
Officials say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Wetmore when an SUV making a left turn at Flowing Wells collided with the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Jonathan Martinez, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 19-year-old male passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic Unit detectives responded and the intersection was closed for several hours.
No citations or charges have been issued at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
