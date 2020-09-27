SILVER ALERT: Marana Police search for missing 79-year-old man

SILVER ALERT: Marana Police search for missing 79-year-old man
The Marana Police Department is searching for Juan Estrada-Rios was last seen in the area of 8200 N. Willow Blossom Drive. (Source: MPD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 26, 2020 at 9:04 PM MST - Updated September 26 at 9:04 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Marana Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen Sept. 26.

Juan Estrada-Rios, 79, was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt with flowers and khaki pants with white Adidas shoes.

He is 5′10″, 150 lbs and has brown hair with brown eyes. He left on foot from the area of 8200 N. Willow Blossom Drive.

Estrada-Rios only speaks Spanish but understands English and suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Contact Marana Police Department if you have any information.

