ADOT moves forward with plans to make I-10 / I-19 interchange safer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 2,000 crashes over a five-year span, the Arizona Department of Transportation is moving forward with plans to improve the Interstate-10 and Interstate-19 interchange.
While construction may not start for another three years or so, the project itself is officially underway after clearing its final environmental assessment.
According to that assessment, the project was determined to have “no significant impact” to surrounding areas. ADOT can now start putting together plans to widen the roadway.
The purpose of the planned improvements is to relieve congestion and improve traffic flow on I-10 and connect the east end of SR 210 (Barraza Aviation Parkway) with I-10 to provide an additional route in and out of downtown Tucson.
About 15 miles of road will be addressed in this $1.2 billion plan to improve Tucson roads for the growing population too.
ADOT expects this area to reach around 1.4 million people by 2040, but it’s going to take quite a while to get everything done.
“It’s still several years out, and certainly that’s something that could potentially change, but it’s still several years before drivers will see any significant improvements as a result of all of the planning that has been taking place,” ADOT spokesman Garin Groff said.
Groff said traffic concerns will be addressed in 18 different projects over the next 15-20 years.
Proposed improvements include:
- Designating Alvernon Way as SR 210 from Golf Links Road to I-10 and providing four travel lanes in each direction
- Adding a system interchange to provide access between SR 210 and I-10
- Adding up to two lanes in each direction on I-10 between the I-10/I-19 interchange and Alvernon Way
- Adding up to four lanes in each direction on I-10 between Alvernon Way and Kolb Road
