City of Tucson to hand out free masks this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson is giving away masks this week at three distribution events across town.
The next distribution events are as follows:
- Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5-7 p.m. Morris K. Udall Center Parking Lot, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Wednesday, Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m. Donna Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.
- Saturday, Oct. 17, 8-10 a.m. Mission Manor Park, 5900 S. 12th Ave.
City staff supporting this event will be using appropriate PPE and social distancing while distributing the masks. This is only an event for face-covering/mask distribution. This is not a COVID-19 testing event.
