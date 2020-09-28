El Rio Health offering free mammogram screenings for uninsured women

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - El Rio Health will be offering free Mammogram Screenings for uninsured women in the month of October at three of their health centers.
To qualify, the patient must be uninsured, over 40-years-old with no current breast problems (no pain, discharge, lump, etc.) and must not have had a mammogram within 1 year.
Patients must man an appointment by calling (520) 670-3909 to schedule on the following days:
- Wednesday, October 7th
- Wednesday, October 14th
- Wednesday, October 21st
- Wednesday, October 28th
The following locations are taking appointments:
- Congress Health Center (839 W. Congress St.)
- Cherrybell Health Center (1230 S. Cherrybell Stravenue)
- Southeast Health Center (6950 E. Golf Links Rd.)
