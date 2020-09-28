FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking temperatures... AGAIN?!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 28, 2020 at 4:09 AM MST - Updated September 28 at 4:09 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digits return by Thursday as temperatures remain well above average heading into October.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: First day of October! Sunny with a high of 101F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high a high of 100F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

