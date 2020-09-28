FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking temperatures... AGAIN?!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digits return by Thursday as temperatures remain well above average heading into October.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: First day of October! Sunny with a high of 101F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with high a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
